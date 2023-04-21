Advertise With Us
WATCH: Shooting at Hillsborough County nursing center caught on camera

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment detectives say a woman pulled a handgun on her coworker.

Felicia Johnson McGee, 46, of Temple Terrace was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the morning. Deputies were called to The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 1818 E. Fletcher Avenue, after reports of shots fired.

The parties involved worked together at Bristol for less than two months. After a verbal altercation, the victim and McGee left the facility, where their conversation continued in the parking lot. During the conversation, video showed McGee pulling out a gun and firing it into the victim’s arm. The third person in the video has been identified as McGee’s daughter. She was not charged.

The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. McGee is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

