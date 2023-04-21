Advertise With Us
Venice Sharks Tooth Festival to kick off this weekend!

Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again!! The world-famous Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday April 22 and 23.

Admission to the event is free. Venice MainStreet Inc., who is organizing the festivities , has taken to social media to help ease finding parking spots and trolley stops.

For more information on exhibits, vendors and other activities, visit venicesharkstoothfestival.com

ABC7 will be there, so stop by our booth to say hello! Here you can also check out some of our coverage on the event!

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am

Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
