Venice Sharks Tooth Festival to kick off this weekend!
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again!! The world-famous Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday April 22 and 23.
Admission to the event is free. Venice MainStreet Inc., who is organizing the festivities , has taken to social media to help ease finding parking spots and trolley stops.
For more information on exhibits, vendors and other activities, visit venicesharkstoothfestival.com
ABC7 will be there, so stop by our booth to say hello! Here you can also check out some of our coverage on the event!
