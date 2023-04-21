Advertise With Us
Toll credits reach $112M in 3 months

(WPTV)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An average of just over $31 a month in toll credits have been issued to nearly 1.2 million motorists during the first quarter of a year-long state program aimed at giving a break to frequent toll-road users.

The Florida Department of Transportation on Friday reported $41.5 million in credits were provided to 1 million customers in March, bringing the total credits to $112 million since the start of the year.

Lawmakers approved the program during a December special legislative session. The program issues 50 percent credits for motorists who use SunPass or other Florida transponders and record 35 or more toll-road trips in a month.

The state has projected $480 million in credits will be issued for the full year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

