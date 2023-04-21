Small chance for rain over the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful over the past several days with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Look for the beautiful weather to continue on Friday but it will feel a little warmer as dew point temperatures will be on the rise. There will be a sea breeze developing in the afternoon which will move well inland and bring a chance of a few isolated showers well east of I-75. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 degrees well inland.

Saturday a week system will move in from the Gulf and bring a slight increase in cloudiness with only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two. Winds will veer to the SW in advance of a weak cold front. We will see highs in the low to mid 80s for most as those winds come in off the Gulf. The rain chance on Saturday is at 20% only for a few showers later in the day.

Sunday we will see winds shift to the NNE behind the weak cold front which will dry things out again for a little while. It will be a bit breezy on Sunday at 10-15 mph. Highs on Sunday will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Monday is looking good with mostly sunny skies to start the day and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a comfortable start with low humidity. We warm up into the mid 80s by the mid afternoon.

The severe drought continues for our area as we are 4 inches below average for the year (WWSB)

We will see an increase in cloudiness on Tuesday as a piece of energy moves in from the Gulf. Highs will still warm into the mid 80s. Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers as some unsettled weather moves in with a system in the Gulf.

