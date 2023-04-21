Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Small chance for rain over the weekend

Temperatures and humidity going up
Little cooler near the coast
Little cooler near the coast(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful over the past several days with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Look for the beautiful weather to continue on Friday but it will feel a little warmer as dew point temperatures will be on the rise. There will be a sea breeze developing in the afternoon which will move well inland and bring a chance of a few isolated showers well east of I-75. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 degrees well inland.

Saturday a week system will move in from the Gulf and bring a slight increase in cloudiness with only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two. Winds will veer to the SW in advance of a weak cold front. We will see highs in the low to mid 80s for most as those winds come in off the Gulf. The rain chance on Saturday is at 20% only for a few showers later in the day.

Sunday we will see winds shift to the NNE behind the weak cold front which will dry things out again for a little while. It will be a bit breezy on Sunday at 10-15 mph. Highs on Sunday will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Monday is looking good with mostly sunny skies to start the day and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a comfortable start with low humidity. We warm up into the mid 80s by the mid afternoon.

The severe drought continues for our area as we are 4 inches below average for the year
The severe drought continues for our area as we are 4 inches below average for the year(WWSB)

We will see an increase in cloudiness on Tuesday as a piece of energy moves in from the Gulf. Highs will still warm into the mid 80s. Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers as some unsettled weather moves in with a system in the Gulf.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Only a slight chance for isolated showers for Saturday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 4/20/2023

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
State emergency officials apologize after pre-dawn phone alert jars Floridians
Manatee County authorities are investigating after the county discovered it apparently paid...
Manatee County hit by scammers, official says
A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a "road rage" shooting along Interstate 4...
Woman dead after road rage incident on I-4 near Plant City
Jeffrey Heim began searching for shark teeth five years ago and has been hooked ever since....
Shark tooth hunter’s passion unbroken two years after attack

Latest News

Manatee County Commission drama reactions
Manatee County Commission drama reactions
More Changes For Manatee County Commission
More Changes For Manatee County Commission
Englewood Residents grapple with clean up
Englewood Residents grapple with clean up
Englewood residents say they are getting the runaround.
Englewood residents still wait on post-Ian relief