Sarasota postal worker accused of stealing checks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota postal worker has been arrested after checks mailed to businesses wound up being deposited in her bank account, police say.

Anabel Ossombi, 27, of Bradenton, is charged with criminal use of personal identification, scheming to defraud and money laundering.

Ossombi began working as a mail sorter in May 2022, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Sarasota Police detectives and the USPS Office of Inspector General began a check fraud investigation in January after two victims said two checks from customers were not received. A business reported mailing a check as payment for products purchased. Both victims called businesses and they said never received the checks. The business said the checks were deposited into unknown accounts.

Detectives began combing through bank records and found 75 different checks totaling $70,109.28 were fraudulently deposited, including approximately 60 victim complaints. Detectives believe this happened between May 2022 and April 2023.

Detectives say they interviewed managers for 13 companies who were victims of checks deposited into Ossombi’s account. All 13 companies said they mailed checks through USPS, which were either picked up by a USPS Carrier or dropped off at one of three locations in Sarasota.

Detectives confirmed Ossombi worked at all three locations during her employment.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

The United States Postal Inspection Service suggests these tips to protect yourself and your mail:

Promptly pick up mail

Inquire about overdue mail

Do not send cash

Arrange for prompt pickup

Use hold for pickup

Request signature confirmation

File a change of address with the Postal Service and financial institutions when moving

