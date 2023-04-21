Advertise With Us
Sarasota homeowner gets surprised by gator in her driveway

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Janette Nicholson was heading home Friday when her son Nathan Nicholson stopped her from coming into the driveway of their home on Bentley Street.

He was waving his arms frantically. Janette says she thought her son was joking, but they quickly realized there was a surprise visitor.

She’s lived here for 36 years and she told ABC7 it was her first close encounter with one Florida’s famous reptiles.

“There’s never a dull moment in Florida,” Nicholson said to her camera before panning to show the gator catching some rays outside her front door. Nathan can be seen peeking out from behind the door.

The family stayed in the vehicle until Animal Control Officers arrived on scene and safely trapped and relocated the alligator.

“The first officer said she usually only deals with dogs, so she called backup.” Nicholson said with a laugh.

She shared the video with ABC7 in order to remind everyone that it’s always important to keep an eye and be safe as we approach May and June.

