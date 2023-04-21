Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office takes to the streets to support Special Olympics Florida

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has an impressive number of participants again this year to show support for Special Olympics Floria.

The agency had a large group of runners in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

More than 300 Florida law enforcement agencies will be represented in the statewide torch run to benefit these amazing athletes. Over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay throughout Florida yearly.

To learn more about Special Olympics Florida click here.

