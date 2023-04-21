North Port working on recovery plan for next hurricane

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is planning a Community Resilience Workshop next month that will help the city build a long-term recovery and resiliency plan following Hurricane Ian.

The city is partnering with the Olson Group, Ltd., which specializes in aiding local governments with emergency preparedness and recovery. The workshop is open to the public and will be held May 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center Multipurpose Room, 6207 W. Price Blvd.

The work session will focus on how North Port can rebuild in a way that improves its ability to recover from future disasters, according to a news release. Input from the public and community stakeholders will be incorporated into a long-term resiliency plan for the City.

“While we continue to recover from the historic effects Hurricane Ian had on North Port, it’s important that we capture the lessons learned and work to improve our ability to respond to future threats,” said City Manager Jerome Fletcher. “It’s essential that we hear feedback from our residents that can help us build a safer, smarter and stronger community.”

Plans for a virtual session for those who cannot attend the in-person workshop will be announced later.

