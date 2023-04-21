Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Government announces annual Hurricane Expo

Hurricane Preparedness Expo
Hurricane Preparedness Expo
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can get ready ahead of hurricane season by attending the county’s third annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo.

The free event will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto.

Manatee County Emergency Management officials are organizing the event and it will feature dozens of vendors and opportunities to see life-saving rescue equipment and vehicles.

Hurricane Ian showed the Suncoast exactly how we can come together in an emergency. It also showed the Suncoast how important preparation truly is.

”That storm was a reminder for all of us to stay prepared,” said acting Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. “Now is the time to make sure you’re ready—from knowing your evacuation level to deciding what you’ll need in your hurricane kit.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
State emergency officials apologize after pre-dawn phone alert jars Floridians
Students prepare to march at Florida State University last month against recent bills passed by...
Florida high school students planning walkout over ‘authoritarian takeover’ of education
Anabel Ossombi
Sarasota postal worker accused of stealing checks
Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
Sharks Tooth Festival means a lot to Venice merchants

Latest News

Toll credits reach $112M in 3 months
Nursing Center shooting
WATCH: Shooting at Hillsborough County nursing center caught on camera
Nursing Center shooting
1 arrested after shooting at nursing facility
The City of North Port is planning a Community Resilience Workshop next month that will help...
North Port working on recovery plan for next hurricane