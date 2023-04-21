Hunting for shark teeth is easy and addictive, enthusiasts say

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice is a mecca for shark teeth collectors and the reason is simple: Location, location, location.

“This area here is exposed to a great fossil layer that’s just directly offshore and inland as well,” said Chris Mandell. “But the beauty is the Gulf of Mexico. It does a lot of churning and pushing and throws all these fossils up on the beach. They are loaded with these fossils including shark teeth.”

Chris and Erin Mandell are featured speakers at the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival. They help people find fossils through their company, Fossil Recovery Exploration, based in Arcadia.

“It is an airboat and swamp buggy-based fossil hunting service. We take people to rivers and creeks” says Chris.

Shark tooth hunting is popular because anyone can do it.

“Anyone from 1 to 100 years old. It doesn’t matter your age. You can go walk the beach, you can go inland to the rivers, you can find them walking in a parking lot. They are everywhere,” says Erin.

Since there are so many different kinds of sharks Florida waters, you never really know what you’ll find.

“For the most part, when you are finding teeth out here, you’re going to find your smaller bulls and lemons,” Erin said. “They are gorgeous teeth and there are tons of species to find.They definitely keep you going while you’re going for the big one.”

The big one, of course, being the megalodon, monster that became extinct millions of years ago.

Once you start finding teeth you should be careful, because then you’ll be hooked. The Mandell family lives for discovering fossils.

“They love it. You can’t take my 7-year-old anywhere without him looking. He loves it,” says Erin.

The festival will take place April 22-23 at Centennial Park.

