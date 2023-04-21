Another beautiful day in paradise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather lovers rejoice as temperatures this week are going to continue to be above average.

We will also have plenty of sunshine to keep the UV index in the extreme category and no real relief for the warm temperatures.

Water temperatures in the Gulf are running about 2-3 degrees warmer than the historical averages near the coast. Deep water temperatures are about average.

Cooler weather does not appear to be in the forecast. Water warms faster than it cools at this time of year, so it is reasonable to assume that the Gulf will continue to warm at least to the level experienced over the past 50 years. which is at a rate of about 0.34 degrees every 10 years, roughly twice as fast as the ocean surface temperatures.

This may have a number of implications from impacts on marine life to the strength and “wetness” of tropical systems in the years ahead.

But for today, expect the highs to run in the upper 80s or about 5 degrees above the normal. Rain is unlikely today or tomorrow.

However, inland locations may get a drop of two of rain just due to the very warm weather and increasing surface humidity. The next reasonably good chance for showers will not come until next week.

