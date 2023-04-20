Advertise With Us
Venice High School Teacher named Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is one teacher who is going above and beyond in Sarasota County.

Mrs. Tarin Foster teaches at Venice High School, and she wears many hats at VHS. She teaches English and Leadership in the Intellectual Disabilities (IND) unit.

Foster also coaches Positive Behavioral Intervention Support, or PBIS.

ABC7 asked Mrs. Foster. “What makes the job so worth it?”

Foster responded, “100 percent the kids. Everyday is a different challenge, but those challenges show growth within myself and within the students, so just to be a witness to that, and to be a facilitiator day in and day out, I’m really lucky.”

Here at ABC7, we are really lucky to know such an amazing teacher.

A parent, who has a child who is enrolled in the IND unit, nominating Mrs. Foster for extra special recognition.

She is April’s Chalkboard Champion for Sarasota County.

Carl Reynolds Law presented a check for $500 dollars.

If you would like to nominate a chalkboard champion in your life - click here.

