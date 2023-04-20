Advertise With Us
State emergency officials apologize after pre-dawn phone alert jars Floridians

Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the emergency alert system was sent to to cellphones at 4:45 a.m.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued a mea culpa Thursday morning after jolting perhaps millions of Floridians awake with a pre-dawn test of its emergency alert system.

Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday -- literally -- when the state broadcast the test to cellphones at 4:45 a.m.

“We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn’t ideal. @FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text,” A notice on Twitter said. “Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping.”

Social media lit up with complaints and memes over the test, with its loud klaxon and message that read “Emergency Alert TEST- -This is a TEST of the emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

According to the Florida Association of Broadcasters’ website, the next early morning televsion-only test is scheduled June 20.

“We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night,” emergency managers said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

