Sharks Tooth Festival means a lot to Venice merchants

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world and the city will be proving it this weekend.

The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival returns after a three-year hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kara Morgan, CEO of Main Street Venice, says it’s a big deal. “People can come see some of the most fantastic specimens of shark teeth fossils that you can find in the state, and sometimes in the entire country.”

Morgan says she’s thrilled that the more-30-year-old festival is returning.

“It started with a group of volunteers and Venice main street is just thrilled to bring it back to the community to the local economy and of course all the fossil enthusiasts.” says Morgan.

Not only are tooth hunters excited to see all the different kinds of fossils, but local business will be getting a big economic boost.

“It feels so good that it’s back,’ Tracy Silver, owner of Venice Wine and Coffee Company said. “We did go for a few years with very little foot traffic downtown. There were other ways to make revenue of course such as our online sales and so forth, but for the most part it’s best when people just come on in.”

All the people coming in this weekend will be supporting local businesses.

“The attendees and the visitors that come to our area are staying in hotels, they are patronizing restaurants, and they are shopping in our shops. This all helps our local economy and brings in tax dollars into Sarasota County,” said Morgan.

Expect the free event to be packed this weekend with all different kinds of activities.

“We have 5 different bands and fun music for folks to listen to. We have eight different food trucks that are all local from Sarasota County. We will have kids’ activities that will include a fossil dig,” Morgan said.

The festival will take place Saturday, April 22-23 at Centennial Park.

