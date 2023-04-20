Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Rescuers save dozens of animals found crammed inside pickup truck; others deceased

Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a...
Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a pickup truck.(Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Gray News) - Rescuers in New Jersey discovered dozens of animals crammed into a pickup truck last week.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge called the situation “horrific” as they joined other rescues in getting the animals out of the truck that was parked behind a strip mall.

The no-kill shelter reported the pickup had more than 40 animals in it with even more deceased.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue, the animal cruelty seen was unimaginable as the team discovered dozens of dead animals along with 38 dogs and eight cats that were alive packed inside the pickup.

Rescuers said the animals appeared to have been living in the vehicle for about a week.

“It is clear that their trauma and neglect spanned far beyond the week they spent jammed in a pickup truck,” the animal refuge shared online.

Rescuers said the dogs which were found desperately needed grooming and baths as they were covered with fleas and had matted hair.

Several animal rescue organizations joined in helping the animals. The Eleventh Hour Rescue group said all of the animals have since been getting the necessary care.

Rescuers said the animals have a long road to recovery but thanked everyone for the support shown already.

According to reports, authorities arrested the owner of the truck with that person facing animal cruelty charges.

More information can be found online for those interested in assisting the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Eleventh Hour Rescue groups.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
State emergency officials apologize after pre-dawn phone alert jars Floridians
Manatee County authorities are investigating after the county discovered it apparently paid...
Manatee County hit by scammers, official says
A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a "road rage" shooting along Interstate 4...
Woman dead after road rage incident on I-4 near Plant City
Jeffrey Heim began searching for shark teeth five years ago and has been hooked ever since....
Shark tooth hunter’s passion unbroken two years after attack

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal,...
Muslims end Ramadan, begin holiday amid war, reconciliation
Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and...
Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven this spring
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme Court...
Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports
529 savings rollover
New federal law allows rollover of unused 529 funds into retirement account