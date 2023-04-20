Advertise With Us
Pre-dawn emergency phone alert jars Floridians

Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the emergency alert system was sent to to cellphones at 4:45 a.m.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when the state issued a test of it’s emergency alert system to cellphones all over Florida at 4:45 a.m.

Social media lit up with complaints and memes over the test, with its loud klaxon and message that read “Emergency Alert TEST - This is a TEST of the emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

According to the Florida Association of Broadcasters website, it was a scheduled test. The next early morning test is scheduled June 20.

There are ways to block these alerts from sounding on your cell phone:

iPhone users:

Tap the Settings app to open it, then tap Notifications. Users need to scroll to the bottom of the screen and find the section that says “Government Alerts.” From there, move the sliders to off/white. Once off, users will no longer receive Amber, Emergency, Public Safety, or Test Alerts.

Android users:

On an Android device, open Settings, then tap Notifications. Find “Wireless emergency alerts” and select the alerts you want to receive.

