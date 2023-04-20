Pre-dawn emergency phone alert jars Floridians

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when the state issued a test of it’s emergency alert system to cellphones all over Florida at 4:45 a.m.

Social media lit up with complaints and memes over the test, with its loud klaxon and message that read “Emergency Alert TEST - This is a TEST of the emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

According to the Florida Association of Broadcasters website, it was a scheduled test. The next early morning test is scheduled June 20.

There are ways to block these alerts from sounding on your cell phone:

iPhone users:

Tap the Settings app to open it, then tap Notifications. Users need to scroll to the bottom of the screen and find the section that says “Government Alerts.” From there, move the sliders to off/white. Once off, users will no longer receive Amber, Emergency, Public Safety, or Test Alerts.

Android users:

On an Android device, open Settings, then tap Notifications. Find “Wireless emergency alerts” and select the alerts you want to receive.

Myself and the entire state of Florida after waking up at 4:45 AM to a rogue #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/eNbqohp9Zs — Perry Bird (@Bane_Shattier) April 20, 2023

Live look at the dude who sent out the test emergency alert at 4:45am: pic.twitter.com/bgFi3L9ydH — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.