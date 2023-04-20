Manatee County Commission: Baugh out as chair, Van Ostenbridge back in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a stunning reversal, Keven Van Ostenbridge was reinstated at chair of the Manatee County Commission Thursday, ousting Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

Two days earlier, the Commission voted 4-3 to replace Van Ostenbridge with Baugh, after commissioners complained about a lack a communication from Van Ostenbridge.

“We need to come together,” Baugh said at the Tuesday meeting. “We need to get on the same page and run the county like it needs to be run.”

Commissioner Amanda Ballard, who voted Tuesday to replace Van Ostenbridge, made the motion to take a revote during a land use meeting Thursday, a meeting where Baugh was absent.

“At the last meeting, I made a vote which I have since — upon further reflection — come to believe was not in the best interest of the county,” she said.

Ballard then made a motion to appoint Van Ostenbridge as the chair of the County Commission.

The motion was seconded by Commissioner George Kruse. The vote was 4-2 in favor, with Commissioners James Satcher and Jason Bearden dissenting.

This marks Baugh’s third term as chair, previously serving in 2016 and 2021.

In March 2021, Baugh was the subject of an state ethics investigation after she arraigned for a COVID-19 clinic to serve specific people in her district.

The Florida Commission on Ethics recommended censure after approving a settlement, saying Baugh misused her position and public resources to assign vaccine distribution contrary to county policy.

A civil penalty of $8,000 and public censure and reprimand was also part of the settlement. The ethics commission’s recommendation has been forwarded to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet signed it.

A criminal complaint in the matter was also filed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office by Michael Barfield, a paralegal, alleging an abuse of the commissioner’s position. After an investigation, Sheriff Rick Wells said none of Baugh’s actions rose to the level of a crime.

In other matters at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners voted 6-1 to direct the county attorney to enter negotiations with Jon Mast to take over as acting county administrator.

