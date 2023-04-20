Humidity goes up, but it comes back down soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is the day when dew points ease back into the 60s. Tuesday was our driest day with dew points only in the 30s. Wednesday took us to the 50s and today low 60s return. Saturday will see us peak with a dew point back near 68 - Welcome back to Florida. We’re tracking a weak cold front that moves across the Suncoast Saturday night. There is very little rain with this front, and northerly winds Sunday will drop the dew point back down near 60°. It’s a temporary drop. By Wednesday dew points could push up to 70° again. There’s another small storm that could move across the Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday with our next chance for widespread showers.

Red Tide levels are still very low for most of our Suncoast beaches, the rip current risk is low, only the UV Index is up, in the Very High category, so sun protection is very important.

