Human remains found in Hillsborough County

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Riverview.

Deputies were called on April 19 to a wooded preserve near Shadow Run and Donneymoor Drive for reports of a body in the woods.

Deputies do not suspect foul play at this point in the investigation. The identity of the remains is pending the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

