Gay pride parade canceled after anti-drag show law passes

(Source: Ludovic Bertron / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a southwest Florida city have canceled a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events to people 21 years and older in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill meant to keep children out of drag shows.

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast posted Wednesday on Facebook that the decision to change this Saturday’s Pridefest events was made after multiple conversations with Port St. Lucie officials. The city is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

“We hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event,” the post said.

The Florida House sent DeSantis a bill Wednesday that bans children from adult performances, a proposal aimed at the governor’s opposition to drag shows.

The legislation, which awaits the governor’s signature, would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances. The DeSantis administration has moved to pull the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show, alleging children were present during “lewd” displays.

