Florida high school students planning walkout over ‘authoritarian takeover’ of education

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High school and college students across Florida are being urged to walk out of classes at noon Friday to protest what they say is an assault on educational freedom.

The protest is called Walkout 2 Learn, founded and led by Suncoast resident Zander Moricz, the 19-year-old former Pine View School valedictorian who made national headlines last year when he defied an order not to talk about gay rights during his speech at graduation.

The protest is billed as the largest student protest in the state’s history.

“Florida’s government is, no exaggeration, leading an authoritarian takeover of its public education system,” the group’s website says. “Black, queer, trans, and female-identifying people and their histories are the targets of government censorship. Our governor has forgotten that students have rights. We’re here to remind him.”

Groups at individual schools were urged to sign up for the protest. On the Suncoast, as of Thursday afternoon, students at Sarasota, Booker and Braden River high schools, as well as Pine View had registered.

At noon, students are urged to walk out of class and send a text to protest organizers. Students will be invited to sign an active voter pledge. A student will present a history lesson they say is banned by the Florida Legislature.

They will also enroll in a virtual college-level African American history course. An Advanced Placement history course in African American Studies was recently rejected by state education officials because Florida officials said it would indoctrinate students to “a political agenda.”

ABC7 asked school district officials in both Sarasota and Manatee counties if they have given any special instructions to school administrators and teachers.

Manatee School District spokesman Michael Barber said officials were unaware of any planned protests, but referenced the current Code of Student Conduct, which says, “You have a right to freedom of expression; however, when you exercise that right, you must do so in a responsible manner that does not cause a disruption of the school or a school activity. A principal may impose reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on your exercise of First Amendment freedom of expression rights.”

