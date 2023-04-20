Englewood residents still wait on post-Ian relief

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been seven months since Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Suncoast.

Residents in one Englewood community were hit incredibly hard and they are frustrated with dangerous debris left by the storm over half a year later.

Residents of Englewood Holiday Estates are angry. Many of them seniors. ABC7 met individuals still living in an RV in their driveway, waiting on FEMA to demolish what’s left of their home so they can rebuild. One resident, an 80-year-old man is living in his kitchen because it’s the only room left with four walls.

Those affected continue to reach out to officials for help but say they are sent in circles with no clear indication on who is supposed to help them.

John Elias, Public Works Director for Charlotte County said the county is working to figure things out and says they have cleaned up their portion of the mess.

“We’ve made our passes to that area. We were required to go in and clean that up. The challenge you have in a lot of those communities are pushing their mobile homes...pushing a mobile home out to the curb, that’s something the contractor should be doing,” Elias explained.

ABC7 has reached out to FEMA for comment.

