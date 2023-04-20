After early a.m. alert test, officials ask Floridians not to turn off emergency notifications

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Floridians woke up with a start at 4:45 a.m. Thursday to a loud emergency tone coming from their wireless devices. Many assumed that there was a storm or AMBER alert issued.

It only took a few minutes for the masses to realize that the alert in question was a test. Most immediately headed to Twitter and other social media platforms. The memes have provided many people with a laugh but the issue has caused some serious concerns. Now, the Florida Department of Emergency Management has severed its contract with the software provider, Everbridge, who made the error.

Multiple people began turning off the emergency alerts on their smart phones though officials on Twitter have urged against disabling those in case of true emergency.

The early morning mishap even had Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for answers.

I’ve ordered FL Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to bring swift accountability for the test of the emergency alert system in the wee hours of the morning. This was a completely inappropriate use of this system.



Stay tuned. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 20, 2023

Florida State Senator Blaise Ingoglia said he hoped to introduce legislation, to which he referred to as the “Stop Wake Act!” in reference to DeSantis’ “Stop Woke Act!” He sought out a co-sponsor.

FDEM issued a statement explaining that the software company called Everbridge had incorrectly sent incorrect technical specifications, meaning it had sent to phones instead of to the television alert that was scheduled.

Emergency alert testing directives originate from the federal government. This morning’s test was supposed to be a test of televised emergency alerts, which the Florida Association of Broadcasters normally schedules for very early in the morning because that is when the fewest people are watching TV (to minimize disruption). Florida contracts with a company called Everbridge to provide the technical coding and instructions required to push out emergency alerts. Everbridge sent the wrong technical specifications for this alert – which ultimately pushed the alert over the Wireless Emergency Alert system (cellphones).

Good government identifies errors, corrects them expediently, and holds people accountable when appropriate. The Division recognizes that this error was unacceptably disruptive and will correct it.

Nonetheless, the Division stresses the importance of being able to receive emergency alerts as disasters can happen at any time and these alerts save lives. Please do maintain emergency alert notifications on your cellular device – we will ensure they are used appropriately henceforth.

