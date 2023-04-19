Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan endorses Trump

President Donald J. Trump meets with members of the House Republican USMCA working group,...
President Donald J. Trump meets with members of the House Republican USMCA working group, including Vern Buchanan, to discuss passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)(Tia Dufour (custom credit))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is voicing his endorsement of former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 primaries.

“If we want to get our economy back on track, Donald Trump is just the guy to get it done. From lowering taxes to protecting our borders to promoting America-first trade deals, President Trump has done it before and will do it again,” Buchanan said in a statement.

Buchanan has endorsed Trump previously and vice versa, with Trump endorsing Buchanan during his 2022 campaign.

Rep. Buchanan is chair of the Florida Congressional Delegation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach done during Hurricane Hermine in 2016...
South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
Manatee County authorities are investigating after the county discovered it apparently paid...
Manatee County hit by scammers, official says

Latest News

On Friday, July 26, 2019, police in Sarasota arrested Morales on charges of sexual battery of a...
Former pastor sentenced for sexual battery of young girl
The Manatee County Commission has approved expanding the county libraries’ Citizens Advisory...
Manatee County Commissioners approve changes to library advisory board
Warm Mineral Springs
City of North Port seeking input on Warm Mineral Springs
SPD GUNS AND CARS
Stolen guns from cars rise in Sarasota