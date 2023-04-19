Stolen guns from cars rise in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- According to the Sarasota Police Department there have been 106 car burglaries since Jan. 1. Of those burglaries, 90 percent of the cars were left unlocked. Ten guns were stolen.

SPD Communication Specialist Cynthia McLaughlin explained it’s a crime of opportunity that’s been a problem.

“We’ve seen like ring camera, security video, not just here in Sarasota, but across the country of people just kind of hitting these neighborhoods, pulling the door handles and they’re quick. It happens in seconds. If your cars are locked, oftentimes they move on. If there’s nothing in your car, oftentimes they move on,” said McLaughlin.

In 2022, SPD had 17 firearms stolen from cars and 15 of those were taken from unlocked vehicles. Since 2022 the department has seen a seven percent increase in unlocked cars being burglarized with 83 percent last year moving to 90 percent this year.

Bullet Hole owner Francis Misantone said the big issue is not knowing whose hands the firearms are ending up in.

“I remember years ago, I was at a park and kids from some group were out going through motels cars getting change. Well, if there was a gun they could have gotten that too and then in the hands of a kid, he could go into a campsite or something and create havoc,” explained Misantone.

Misantone said a gun should never be left in a car whether it’s locked or unlocked.

“If you leave your car and it’s locked, and your gun is under the seat, and you go through the car wash somebody could take it out from the car wash, even break your window and open the car and take off with it,” said Misantone.

SPD said all residents need to lock their cars to help keep the community safe and guns out of criminals’ hands.

