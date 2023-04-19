Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Shark tooth hunter’s passion unbroken two years after attack

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Jeffrey Heim began searching for shark teeth five years ago and has been hooked ever since. Every day he is diving for more teeth, but less than two years ago, while diving in the Myakka River, this fascination almost took his life.

“I felt like I got hit by a boat. I didn’t hear anything coming. It ripped me with a lot of force, and it ripped my hand. It was just so much force on my head. I thought it was a propeller on a boat going 50 miles per hour,” says Heim.

It wasn’t a boat, but a 7-foot alligator.

“When I come up, I see an alligator ... and we are looking at each other in our eyes. I could see that look where she wanted to kill me.”

Heim will be speaking in Venice this weekend -- the shark tooth capital of the world -- at The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival.

On the day he was attacked, he says he knew it was gator mating season, and was overconfident in his abilities. “I just had to go. I didn’t want to waste the day. I just wanted to find one little shark tooth and I would be happy,” he said.

That decision resulted in a skull fracture at his temple, 34 staples in his head, and three puncture wounds on his hand.

The encounter would have prompted most people to give up the hobby. But not Heim.

Less than two months after the attack, he found a rare megalodon tooth more than 6 inches long. Megalodons have been extinct for more than two million years and are considered to be the largest shark, as well as the largest fish, that ever lived.

“It was another miracle honestly. They call it the redemption tooth, because it was just two months after I got bit,” says Heim.

Jeffrey continues to search for teeth and hopes to inspire others to appreciate the amazing wildlife in Florida through his company SHRKco. com.

“My mission is to help ancient sharks save living sharks. Sharks from 2 to 23 million years old. They are just beautiful. I love sharing them and making them as jewelry. Around the world, I ship them and it’s pretty cool seeing people enjoy them. I want to spread awareness over habitat loss.”

The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival will be held Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park, 200 West Venice Avenue. Admission is free.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach done during Hurricane Hermine in 2016...
South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon

Latest News

A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a "road rage" shooting along Interstate 4...
Woman dead after road rage incident on I-4 near Plant City
Sinkholes
Discovering the Sinkholes of the Suncoast!
Jeffrey Heim began searching for shark teeth five years ago and has been hooked ever since.
Shark tooth hunter
A convicted felon in Florida who appeared in a social media post holding a handgun was...
Fort Myers felon sentenced after posing with gun in Instagram video