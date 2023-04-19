Shark tooth hunter’s passion unbroken two years after attack

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Jeffrey Heim began searching for shark teeth five years ago and has been hooked ever since. Every day he is diving for more teeth, but less than two years ago, while diving in the Myakka River, this fascination almost took his life.

“I felt like I got hit by a boat. I didn’t hear anything coming. It ripped me with a lot of force, and it ripped my hand. It was just so much force on my head. I thought it was a propeller on a boat going 50 miles per hour,” says Heim.

It wasn’t a boat, but a 7-foot alligator.

“When I come up, I see an alligator ... and we are looking at each other in our eyes. I could see that look where she wanted to kill me.”

Heim will be speaking in Venice this weekend -- the shark tooth capital of the world -- at The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival.

On the day he was attacked, he says he knew it was gator mating season, and was overconfident in his abilities. “I just had to go. I didn’t want to waste the day. I just wanted to find one little shark tooth and I would be happy,” he said.

That decision resulted in a skull fracture at his temple, 34 staples in his head, and three puncture wounds on his hand.

The encounter would have prompted most people to give up the hobby. But not Heim.

Less than two months after the attack, he found a rare megalodon tooth more than 6 inches long. Megalodons have been extinct for more than two million years and are considered to be the largest shark, as well as the largest fish, that ever lived.

“It was another miracle honestly. They call it the redemption tooth, because it was just two months after I got bit,” says Heim.

Jeffrey continues to search for teeth and hopes to inspire others to appreciate the amazing wildlife in Florida through his company SHRKco. com.

“My mission is to help ancient sharks save living sharks. Sharks from 2 to 23 million years old. They are just beautiful. I love sharing them and making them as jewelry. Around the world, I ship them and it’s pretty cool seeing people enjoy them. I want to spread awareness over habitat loss.”

The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival will be held Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park, 200 West Venice Avenue. Admission is free.

