Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County School Board votes against Vermilion consultation

The Sarasota County School Board has voted against using Vermilion Education as a consultant.
The Sarasota County School Board has voted against using Vermilion Education as a consultant.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted against a contract Tuesday with an educational consultant with ties to a conservative Christian college after vehement opposition from parents’ groups.

Vermilion Education has earned a reputation for being a Christian-based consulting firm that was recently recognized after its work at Hillsdale College.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has voiced his support for the firm, which many believe to be the reason why they were considered by the school board.

Many people at the school board meeting on Tuesday spoke out against the $28,000 Vermilion Education contract which entails a lengthy review of things like the district’s textbooks, library books, guidance counseling policies, and lesson plans.

Vermilion’s owner is a graduate of Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan. Its conservative, Western-centric focus is seen as the model for DeSantis’ war on what he calls “woke” ideology in public education.

Sarasota resident Nancy Taylor was against the Vermilion consultation. She said has kids who went through the Sarasota County School system and said she feels the school setting plays an important role in helping with a child’s knowledge of the world.

She also added that she doesn’t believe a Christian-based education is the right answer.

“Schools had to be a part of the adults they’ve turned out to be. I think it’s super important for us to make sure kids have a well-rounded education,” said Taylor.

However, there were a few in the crowd who disagree with Taylor’s view and believe Vermilion would be an asset in making suggestions to the district.

One public speaker said, “For the common good, we need a change. If you can’t see where we have come as a nation in all areas there is something wrong.”

The board ultimately voted 3 to 2 against aligning with Vermilion. Board members Tom Edwards, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli voted against hiring the firm, while Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose voted in favor.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach done during Hurricane Hermine in 2016...
South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon

Latest News

The Sarasota Police Department will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the...
Sarasota Police to participate in National Take Back Day
A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a "road rage" shooting along Interstate 4...
Woman dead after road rage incident on I-4 near Plant City
Sinkholes
Discovering the Sinkholes of the Suncoast!
Jeffrey Heim began searching for shark teeth five years ago and has been hooked ever since....
Shark tooth hunter’s passion unbroken two years after attack