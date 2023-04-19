Sarasota County School Board votes against Vermilion consultation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted against a contract Tuesday with an educational consultant with ties to a conservative Christian college after vehement opposition from parents’ groups.

Vermilion Education has earned a reputation for being a Christian-based consulting firm that was recently recognized after its work at Hillsdale College.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has voiced his support for the firm, which many believe to be the reason why they were considered by the school board.

Many people at the school board meeting on Tuesday spoke out against the $28,000 Vermilion Education contract which entails a lengthy review of things like the district’s textbooks, library books, guidance counseling policies, and lesson plans.

Vermilion’s owner is a graduate of Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan. Its conservative, Western-centric focus is seen as the model for DeSantis’ war on what he calls “woke” ideology in public education.

Sarasota resident Nancy Taylor was against the Vermilion consultation. She said has kids who went through the Sarasota County School system and said she feels the school setting plays an important role in helping with a child’s knowledge of the world.

She also added that she doesn’t believe a Christian-based education is the right answer.

“Schools had to be a part of the adults they’ve turned out to be. I think it’s super important for us to make sure kids have a well-rounded education,” said Taylor.

However, there were a few in the crowd who disagree with Taylor’s view and believe Vermilion would be an asset in making suggestions to the district.

One public speaker said, “For the common good, we need a change. If you can’t see where we have come as a nation in all areas there is something wrong.”

The board ultimately voted 3 to 2 against aligning with Vermilion. Board members Tom Edwards, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli voted against hiring the firm, while Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose voted in favor.

