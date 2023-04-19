Advertise With Us
Sarasota County announces new automated system for non-emergencies

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Public Safety Communications Center has implemented a new automated attendant system for the sheriff’s office non-emergency line.

The Sheriff’s Office handled 657,970 calls, with 289,624 emergency calls for service in 2022. These recent changes were made following rise in call volume versus last year, this added convenience will better direct non-emergency calls to one of the following locations: County Correctional Facility, Animal Services, Records, Fingerprinting and Sex Offender Registration, Civil, Fugitive Apprehension, 311Connect, or a communications operator.

In the event the caller has an emergency, they will be directed to press 1 to be transferred to a calltaker. Additionally, if at any time a caller presses 0, they will be routed to a communications center operator for further assistance. A Spanish option is also available with the same prompts.

The county hopes the new system will help both the agency streamline communication and address issues more quickly.

The non-emergency line is 941.316.1201. If you are in doubt about whether you are having an emergency, dial 911.

