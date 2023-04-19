Advertise With Us
Plans for Bradenton Area Convention Center revealed, price triples

Bradenton Area Convention Center renderings
Bradenton Area Convention Center renderings(Manatee County Commission)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have released renderings of the changes coming to the Bradenton Area Convention Center and they believe the center will provide multiple economic opportunities.

The bad news is the cost of rising construction has more than tripled the total cost, bringing the project to an estimated $48 million.

The Manatee County Government is hopeful that the new center will bring significant economic growth to the region. Current annual direct impact of the Bradenton Area Convention is estimated at $6.8 million with a prediction from the opening of both the center and the updated Palmetto Marriot and nearby overflow hotels approaching $22 million.

There will be modern updates to the current facility and commissioners state that the Marriot’s renovations should be completed by January of 2024.

