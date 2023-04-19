Manatee County hiring 20 new EMS employees

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is on the hunt for 20 new employees to add to their Emergency Medical Services team.

Aside from EMTs/paramedics, they’re also looking for people to do data entry, logistics, and EMT/paramedic training.

In August of 2022, the Manatee County Board of Commissioners increased the pay of all EMS employees making Manatee County EMS the highest-paying county in the Tampa Bay region.

Currently, they serve a population of 410,000 people; however, that number is expected to grow exponentially over the next ten years.

According to Chief James Crutchfield, Manatee County EMS has been given the green light to use a recruiter to ensure they find the right candidates.

“Also, with the allocated positions that were afforded to us we got a recruiter. He’s working tirelessly to get the right people in the positions we need. Sometimes people want to be an EMT/paramedic because they watch TV shows. But when they start doing the job-- it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be. But it’s really about getting the right people with the passion and getting the seats filled,” he said.

Crutchfield also added the county isn’t working on a deficit, rather, they’re looking to increase their numbers.

The funding for these positions comes from allocations from the American Recovery Act.

