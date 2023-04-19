Advertise With Us
Heat and humidity are coming back to end the week

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dew points dropped to the 30s on Tuesday, which is incredibly dry air for us in Florida. Wednesday a little moisture returns with dew points back to the 50s, then into the 60s to end the week.  A few more clouds move overhead Wednesday, but the UV index is still very high. We’re tracking our next cold front this weekend, pushing across the Suncoast late Saturday. Northerly winds on Sunday will bring in drier air again. There’s only a slight chance of a shower late Saturday with that front. But rain chances go up to start next week with a small storm in the upper atmosphere pushes across the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now Red Tide concentrations are very low, so beaches are in good shape. Our next weekly update comes out late Friday.

