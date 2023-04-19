Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Fort Myers felon sentenced after posing with gun in Instagram video

A convicted felon in Florida who appeared in a social media post holding a handgun was...
A convicted felon in Florida who appeared in a social media post holding a handgun was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A convicted felon in Florida who appeared in a social media post holding a handgun was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison.

Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 23, was sentenced Friday in Fort Myers federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in December to illegally possessing a firearm.

Fort Myers police officers arrested Flournoy in April 2020 on an active arrest warrant after he posted a video on Instagram at a local restaurant, according to court documents. That same day, prosecutors said Flournoy posted another video on social media of himself pointing what appeared to be a Glock pistol at the camera.

During Flournoy’s arrest, officers said they located a loaded Glock, and Flournoy’s fingerprint was later recovered from the gun’s magazine.

As a convicted felon, Flournoy is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law, prosecutors said. Flournoy’s felony convictions include vehicle theft, firearm theft and burglary, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach done during Hurricane Hermine in 2016...
South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon

Latest News

Dried egg is seen on the front of a house, Monday, April 17, 2023, where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl...
Can a doorbell ring justify a ‘stand your ground’ shooting?
Manatee County authorities are investigating after the county discovered it apparently paid...
Manatee County hit by scammers, official says
Warm
Heat and humidity are coming back to end the week
thumbnail
Futurecast