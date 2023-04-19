Former pastor sentenced for sexual battery of young girl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former pastor has been sentenced in connection with the sexual battery of a six-year-old.

According to the State Attorney’s office, Bicente Velasquez Morales was convicted of the crimes that occurred in June of 2019. Sarasota Police investigated the charges.

According to officials, Velasquez Morales was a pastor at the House of Restoration Ministry and used that position to sexually batter the young girl. The child’s mother made the report after detectives say her daughter told her about the abuse.

Child Protective Services interviewed the victim, who told interviewers Morales had inappropriately touched her three separate times.

“Luckily for the victim in this case, she was taught from a young age which parts of her body should not be touched by anyone other than a doctor. This allowed her to confide in her brother and mother that she was touched inappropriately,” said State Attorney Ed Brodsky in a statement.

The minimum mandatory sentence for Lewd or Lascivious Molestation upon Child Less than 12 Years of Age is 25 years in prison, publishable by up to life in prison. The defendant was sentenced to life in prison on all charges.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney, Kate Metz, commented, “Taking advantage of a little girl is never acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community. Detective Llovio of the Sarasota Police Department conducted a thorough investigation, leaving absolutely no stone unturned. She utilized her decades of experience to expertly interview the Defendant, which revealed his culpability. Based on the strength of the victim’s testimony, the defendant’s own statements and the investigation by Detective Llovio, we were able to hold this defendant accountable and get a dangerous, manipulative predator off the street.”

