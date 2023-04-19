Advertise With Us
Discovering the Sinkholes of the Suncoast!

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sinkholes can happen in any country and every state in the US. Florida is one of the top states for sinkhole development. But all soil is not created equal. Could we have a close encounter of the sinkhole kind on the Suncoast? Click and discover!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

Amish and Mennonites of the Suncoast