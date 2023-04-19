Advertise With Us
Despite allergy, Bradenton Police Officer rescues kitten

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite being allergic, a Bradenton Police officer successfully saved a kitten from a storm drain!

We often think of saving kittens from trees, but according to a spokesperson with the department, this kitty wound up stuck in a storm drain. She was unable to claw her way out of the tunnel.

The only patrol officer petite enough to fit in the drain was Officer Affolter. Officer Affolter, who suffers from a cat allergy, shimmied right into the drain. The kitten was taken to Manatee County Animal Services for a bath and to be scanned for a microchip. She is now up for adoption.

