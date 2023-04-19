Cold front to move through this weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for another beautiful start the day on Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures running a couple of degrees below the average. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s to start the day and warm into the mid 80s by the early afternoon. It will still feel nice however as the humidity stays fairly low. Winds will be out of the east at 10 mph. Now skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times as a little piece of energy moves in from the Gulf. This system will only produce some clouds and no rain as the atmosphere is too dry.

Thursday the system will be out of here and we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming up back to the mid to upper 80s.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s with a wind out of a east to southeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph which will keep the humidity high and make it feel a bit sticky.

A weak cold front will move in late Saturday bringing a slight chance for a few showers and some clouds. Winds will shift to the NNW at pick up a bit. Lows on Sunday will be in the mid 60s. We will see clearing skies on Sunday becoming mostly sunny and cooler weather coming in. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Slightly cooler and breezy Sunday (WWSB)

Monday will be nice and cool to start the day with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

