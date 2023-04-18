Watch: Two rescued after jetski sinks in Hillsborough County lake

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol was able to jump onto a citizen’s boat and help rescue two missing jetskiers Monday night.

Body camera footage captured the moment a father and his 13-year-old daughter were pulled from the water near Baker Creek Park on Lake Thonotosassa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Snow, 31, and Alexis Snow, 13, went out on their jetski 6:50 p.m. While on the water, the jetski sunk, stranding the two in the water as night fell.

At 8 p.m., Snow’s girlfriend arrived at the dock when they had not returned home or answered calls. She saw Deputy Kevin Reich and asked for help.

A local man and his family offered to take Reich out on their pontoon boat to search while waiting for assistance from marine and aviation units.

After about 40 minutes on the water, Reich was able to find the locate the missing boaters. They had been treading water for nearly an hour.

“We are relieved that they were returned to shore safely and without any injuries,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It is scary to imagine what could have happened had this father and daughter not been wearing their life jackets.”

Christopher Snow thanked his rescuers, admitting he was not prepared for that kind of trouble. “My life jacket wasn’t sized properly, so this is a good reminder to make sure yours is fitted correctly.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to prioritize their safety while engaging in water sports and always to carry their cell phones in case of emergency.

