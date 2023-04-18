Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Two charged in North Port with stealing water from fire hydrant

Two men were arrested recently for stealing water from a fire hydrant in North Port.
Two men were arrested recently for stealing water from a fire hydrant in North Port.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men were arrested in North Port for allegedly stealing water from a fire hydrant, police say.

North Port Police say members of the department’s Special Enforcement Team were on patrol when they saw two men pumping water from a fire hydrant into a tank on a truck.

The two men, David Lopez Zamada and Yuri Rivero Peraza, were not authorized to access any fire hydrant and did not have the proper tools to do so.

The men pumped about 200 gallons before they were stopped. Police say they caused minor damage to the hydrant and affected water quality to nearby homes.

Zamada and Peraza were arrested and charged with interfering with firefighter equipment and theft of utilities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
The body of a man who reportedly fell off of a pontoon boat in the Peace River Sunday has been...
Body of missing boater found in Peace River
Jamie Steffanuski
Man arrested in Bradenton after standoff with SWAT team

Latest News

Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Gillum corruption trial begins in Tallahassee
Southwest Airlines grounded it's entire fleet of planes for about 15 minutes Tuesday morning...
Glitch grounds Southwest flights for short time
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for...
Steube endorses Trump in 2024 presidential race
A father and daughter were rescued Monday night after their jetski sank in a lake in...
Watch: Two rescued after jetski sinks in Hillsborough County lake