Steube endorses Trump in 2024 presidential race

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.

In a statement, Steube, a Sarasota Republican, said Trump is the only person that can reverse the “disastrous policies of the Biden administration.”

In a statement released Monday, Steube was quoted as saying, “President Trump’s first term was full of extraordinary accomplishments. Floridians need him back in the White House to finish the job. No one will drain the corrupt swamp like President Trump. He loves our country and is a proven fighter for our Veterans, Second Amendment Rights, and Border Security. Let’s make America strong, safe, and great once again!”

So far, Trump has the endorsement of one governor -- Henry McMaster of South Carolina -- nine U.S. senators and 44 house members, including Florida’s Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills and Anna Paulina Luna.

