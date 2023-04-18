South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach that occurred during Hurricane Hermine in 2016 is expected to begin soon, county officials said Tuesday.

Construction, consisting of trucking in and placing about 92,000 cubic yards of sand using dump trucks and earthmoving equipment from the public park south, is expected to begin in mid-April and be finished in June.

The work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays. Beachgoers are advised to use caution in the vicinity of the work.

Portions of Turtle Beach Park not involved in active construction will remain open for use. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the County’s Capital Projects website to monitor the Construction One Week Look Ahead report for more information on upcoming construction activity and traffic impacts.

The county has contracted with Ahtna Marine & Construction Company, LLC, for the work.

