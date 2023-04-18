Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County to waive bus fees on ‘Try Transit Day’

Sarasota County will waive public bus fares and offer free OnDemand rides during "Try Transit...
Sarasota County will waive public bus fares and offer free OnDemand rides during "Try Transit Day" April 22, official said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will waive public bus fares and offer free OnDemand rides during “Try Transit Day” April 22, official said.

Observed every year on Earth Day weekend, “Try Transit Day” aims to reduce the number of vehicles on the roadway by encouraging residents and community members to ride public transportation.

On April 22, riders can use the code “TRYTRANSIT2023″ for the day.

Mobility consistently ranks in the top three priorities of Sarasota County’s annual Citizen Opinion Survey and is a key resource for improving quality of life for many individuals and families. In 2022, more than two million rides were provided through Sarasota County’s transit services.

Sarasota County transit buses are equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi and bicycle racks, and provide transportation to beaches, parks, libraries, malls, Sarasota Bradenton international Airport, neighboring counties and more.

“Try Transit Day” is a regional event celebrated by Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
The body of a man who reportedly fell off of a pontoon boat in the Peace River Sunday has been...
Body of missing boater found in Peace River
Jamie Steffanuski
Man arrested in Bradenton after standoff with SWAT team

Latest News

A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach done during Hurricane Hermine in 2016...
South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon
Two men were arrested recently for stealing water from a fire hydrant in North Port.
Two charged in North Port with stealing water from fire hydrant
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Gillum corruption trial begins in Tallahassee
Southwest Airlines grounded it's entire fleet of planes for about 15 minutes Tuesday morning...
Glitch grounds Southwest flights for short time