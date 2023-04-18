Sarasota County to waive bus fees on ‘Try Transit Day’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will waive public bus fares and offer free OnDemand rides during “Try Transit Day” April 22, official said.

Observed every year on Earth Day weekend, “Try Transit Day” aims to reduce the number of vehicles on the roadway by encouraging residents and community members to ride public transportation.

On April 22, riders can use the code “TRYTRANSIT2023″ for the day.

Mobility consistently ranks in the top three priorities of Sarasota County’s annual Citizen Opinion Survey and is a key resource for improving quality of life for many individuals and families. In 2022, more than two million rides were provided through Sarasota County’s transit services.

Sarasota County transit buses are equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi and bicycle racks, and provide transportation to beaches, parks, libraries, malls, Sarasota Bradenton international Airport, neighboring counties and more.

“Try Transit Day” is a regional event celebrated by Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

