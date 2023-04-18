Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Rocket science: Alaska sky spiral caused by SpaceX fuel dump

The appearance of the swirl was caught in time-lapse on the Geophysical Institute’s all-sky...
The appearance of the swirl was caught in time-lapse on the Geophysical Institute’s all-sky camera and shared widely.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northern lights enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.

The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the appearance of a portal to the far reaches of the universe. It was simply excess fuel released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours earlier.

Sometimes rockets have fuel that needs to be jettisoned, said space physicist Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

“When they do that at high altitudes, that fuel turns into ice,” he said. “And if it happens to be in the sunlight, when you’re in the darkness on the ground, you can see it as a sort of big cloud, and sometimes it’s swirly.”

While not a common sight, Hampton said he’s seen such occurrences about three times.

The appearance of the swirl was caught in time-lapse on the Geophysical Institute’s all-sky camera and shared widely. “It created a bit of an internet storm with that spiral,” Hampton said.

Photographers out for the northern lights show also posted their photos on social media.

“This all happened as it passed over Alaska during a beautiful aurora display, stunning many night-watchers including myself,” professional photographer Todd Salat, known for stunning aurora images, told The Associated Press in an email.

“Trust me, at first, I was totally bewildered,” he said. “I now know it can be explained with rocket science, but during and immediately after the experience, I thoroughly enjoyed the mysterious feeling of the unknown.”

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday night with about 25 satellites as its payload.

The timing of the fuel dump and the fact that it was a polar launch made the blue spiral visible over a large swath of Alaska. “And we got that really cool looking spiral thing,” Salat noted.

In January, another spiral was seen, this time over Hawaii’s Big Island. A camera at the summit of Mauna Kea, outside the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s Subaru telescope, captured a spiral swirling through the night sky.

Researchers have said it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice
The body of a man who reportedly fell off of a pontoon boat in the Peace River Sunday has been...
Body of missing boater found in Peace River
Jamie Steffanuski
Man arrested in Bradenton after standoff with SWAT team

Latest News

Mote Marine Laboratory documented the first local sea turtle nest of 2023 on Tuesday, April 18...
Mote reports season’s first sea turtle nest on Casey Key
Sarasota County will waive public bus fares and offer free OnDemand rides during "Try Transit...
Sarasota County to waive bus fees on ‘Try Transit Day’
A project to fix erosion damage on South Siesta Key Beach done during Hurricane Hermine in 2016...
South Siesta Key Beach repairs to begin soon
Two men were arrested recently for stealing water from a fire hydrant in North Port.
Two charged in North Port with stealing water from fire hydrant