Manatee County Board of Commissioners votes on new leadership

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 to appoint District Five Commissioner Vanessa Baugh as the Board of County Commissioners Chair, which will take effect immediately.

Baugh replaces District Three Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, who served as chair for the 2022 and 2023 terms.

Commissioner Jason Bearden made the initial motion to make the change. That motion was seconded by District One Commissioner James Satcher and carried with Commissioners Rahn, Kruse and Van Ostenbridge dissenting.

This marks her third term as Chair, Baugh previously serving in 2016 and 2021.

“We need to come together,” Baugh said. “We need to get on the same page and run the county like it needs to be run.”

The board also voted 6-1 to direct the County Attorney to enter negotiations with Jon Mast to take over as Acting County Administrator.

