Glitch grounds Southwest flights for short time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Southwest Airlines grounded it’s entire fleet of planes for about 15 minutes Tuesday morning for what the Federal Aviation Administration reported as “equipment issues,” FAA data show.

A Southwest spokesman tweeted “We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” CNN reported.

CNN also said technology issues were the reason for the pause, and it was affecting around 800 flights.

The FAA tweeted shortly after 10:30 a.m. that Southwest “requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures. Please contact Southwest Airlines for more,” the tweet said.

An air traffic control advisory issued at 10:32 a.m. said a “ground stop” has been issued “due to equipment issues.” Sixteen minutes later, the ground stop was canceled. There was no word on how this brief incident would affect flights the rest of the day.

The arrival and departure boards at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 11 a.m. showed several Southwest flights delayed about 15 minutes to and from several destinations.

