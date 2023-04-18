A cool start on Tuesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may need a light jacket or sweater for your early morning walk on Tuesday as temperatures will be in the mid 50′s away from the water and in the upper 50s to low 60s on the beach. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph which will make it feel a little cooler as well. The humidity will be really low making it feel really pleasant once it warms up.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday as high pressure moves in. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with the humidity staying low. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will be cool once again with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the mid 80s by the early afternoon. Should be another really nice beach day.

Thursday we being to see the humidity go back up as winds turn to the ESE at 10-15 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and no chance for rain.

Friday looks to be nice and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph turning to the SW later in the day. It will feel a bit sticky due to the increase in the dew point temperature nearing 70°.

Saturday we should see a nice day with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will pick up out of the south to SW during the afternoon at 15-20 mph. We will see highs in the low 80s at the beach and mid to upper 80s elsewhere.

Chance for showers on Sunday (WWSB)

Sunday a cold front will work through bringing increasing cloudiness along with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Right now the rain chance is at 30% but could go higher depending up how strong the low pressure is as it moves into the eastern United States.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.