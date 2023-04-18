Cool mornings and low humidity - For now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you thought Monday’s rain was heavy, you’re right on the money. SRQ had a total of 2.47″, a daily record for April 17th. From January 1st to April 16th, our rain for the year was just 2.33″, so we’ve more than doubled our yearly rain, now at 4.80″. Much cooler and drier air settles in for a couple of days. North to northeast winds continue in the aftermath of Monday’s cold front. Dew points will drop into the 40s for an early Spring feel to our weather. Wednesday is another cool-ish morning with low humidity. But by Friday, afternoon winds from the west, our sea breeze, will bring higher dew points and a “normal” Florida feel to end the week. We’re tracking another cold front that might bring a slight chance of a shower by Saturday. And that front is likely to bring another round of cooler and drier air again next week.

The last red tide concentrations have been low. But heavy rains can wash nutrients into the Gulf of Mexico, so there is a chance that red tide levels may increase. Monady’s rain ranged from just over an inch to over three inches across the Suncoast. The next major update on concentrations will come in late Friday.

2023 rain (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.