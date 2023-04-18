Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Body of missing boater found in Peace River

The body of a man who reportedly fell off of a pontoon boat in the Peace River Sunday has been...
The body of a man who reportedly fell off of a pontoon boat in the Peace River Sunday has been recovered.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a man who fell overboard from a pontoon boat Sunday night in the Peace River was recovered Monday in Charlotte Harbor, officials say.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the body of 46-year-old Justin David Riston was found about 5 p.m. “We would like to offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Maj. Rob Rowe, FWC Southwest Regional Commander. “We are thankful for our partner agencies who were able to quickly bring closure to the family.”

The FWC, Coast Guard and local agencies searched the Peace River after the man reported fell off a boat at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

FWC spokesman Adam Brown says a 26-foot pontoon vessel with two men on board was operating on the river, when one of the men fell off the vessel and into the water.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of at fault driver Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples.
Hit and run fatal crash on I-75
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
Corday Hamilton's winning ticket. It's worth $5 million.
Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting

Latest News

Some scattered storms possible mainly Sunday
A cool start on Tuesday
Deputies are investigating a homicide after discovering a body on fire in an "open field"...
Fire crews find body burning in Ruskin field
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder
Sgt. Cosens' squad escorting his body from Tidewell Hospice to Brown & Sons Funeral Home on...
Bradenton Police escort for Sgt. Lee Cosens