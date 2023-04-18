Body of missing boater found in Peace River

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a man who fell overboard from a pontoon boat Sunday night in the Peace River was recovered Monday in Charlotte Harbor, officials say.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the body of 46-year-old Justin David Riston was found about 5 p.m. “We would like to offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Maj. Rob Rowe, FWC Southwest Regional Commander. “We are thankful for our partner agencies who were able to quickly bring closure to the family.”

The FWC, Coast Guard and local agencies searched the Peace River after the man reported fell off a boat at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

FWC spokesman Adam Brown says a 26-foot pontoon vessel with two men on board was operating on the river, when one of the men fell off the vessel and into the water.

