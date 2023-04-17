Advertise With Us
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

