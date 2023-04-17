Advertise With Us
Search is on for missing boater in Punta Gorda

Rescuers are searching Charlotte Harbor Monday after a man fell off a pontoon boat Sunday...
Rescuers are searching Charlotte Harbor Monday after a man fell off a pontoon boat Sunday night, officials say.(Photo: Punta Gorda Police Department / Facebook)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescuers are searching Charlotte Harbor Monday after a man fell off a pontoon boat Sunday night, officials say.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Coast Guard were searching the Peace River after the man reported fell off a boat at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

FWC spokesman Adam Brown says a 26-foot pontoon vessel with two men on board was operating on the river, when one of the men fell off the vessel and into the water. The FWC and Coast Guard are also being assisted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

No other details were immediately released.

