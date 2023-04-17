Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Morning showers, then cooler and low humidity to start the week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is pushing across the Suncoast Monday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain should be done by mid-morning. Then we tap into northerly winds for a few days, and that wind brings down drier air from the north. Dew points will drop into the low 50s by Monday afternoon and 40s overngiht. With the dry air we will also have cool mornings through Wednesday. But by the end of the week, winds return to the west and the dew points move back into the upper 60s and our more normal Florida humidity. We’re back to a fairly dry weather pattern, chances of rain will be minimal for the rest of the week.

Red tide levels increased for our southern beaches and you may find a slight respiratory irritation there. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island, red tide levels are low to start the week,

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of at fault driver Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples.
Hit and run fatal crash on I-75
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Inmate death at Sarasota County Correctional Facility
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting
The Mayhem Nation remember one of their teammates.
Mayhem Nation local baseball team honors teammate

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 16, 2023
First Alert Weather - 6:30pm April 16, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - April 16, 2023