Morning showers, then cooler and low humidity to start the week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is pushing across the Suncoast Monday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain should be done by mid-morning. Then we tap into northerly winds for a few days, and that wind brings down drier air from the north. Dew points will drop into the low 50s by Monday afternoon and 40s overngiht. With the dry air we will also have cool mornings through Wednesday. But by the end of the week, winds return to the west and the dew points move back into the upper 60s and our more normal Florida humidity. We’re back to a fairly dry weather pattern, chances of rain will be minimal for the rest of the week.

Red tide levels increased for our southern beaches and you may find a slight respiratory irritation there. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island, red tide levels are low to start the week,

